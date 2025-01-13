Chairman of Pakistan's Senate calls for collective efforts to promote girls' education

ISLAMABAD, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Governments, civil society, and international partners should collaborate in fostering an environment where girls are empowered to pursue their education, said Chairman of Pakistan's Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani on Sunday.

The chairman of the Senate, the Upper House of the country's parliament, told the closing session of the International Conference on Girls' Education in Muslim Communities held in the Pakistani capital Islamabad, that education is a fundamental right, not a privilege.

"The future of any society lies in the education of its youth, particularly girls. We cannot build a prosperous future if we leave half of our population behind," said Gilani.

Gilani highlighted the historical contributions of educated Muslim women and urged policymakers and scholars to translate the insights from the conference into actionable strategies that inspire meaningful change.

"Educating girls transforms individual lives, uplifts communities, and builds resilience, stability, and social cohesion," added Gilani.

The chairman also reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to ensuring every girl, regardless of her background, has access to quality education, underscoring that literacy among women is the cornerstone of a sustainable and prosperous society.

The conference concluded with the adoption of the "Islamabad Declaration," a collaborative framework to tackle key challenges in girls' education.

