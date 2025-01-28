5 killed, 31 injured as fire engulfs residential colony in Pakistan's Punjab

This photo taken on Jan. 27, 2025 shows the explosion site on the outskirts of Multan, Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- Five people were killed and 31 others injured when fire engulfed a resident colony in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province in the early hours of Monday, officials said.

The incident happened at about 12:25 a.m. local time (GMT 1925 Sunday) in the Multan district where a massive explosion caused by a liquefied petroleum gas container leakage rocked the colony, sources from the district's police told Xinhua.

The gas leakage triggered the fire, and the force of the blast scattered debris over a wide area, severely impacting the densely populated colony.

The police confirmed that the blaze has been brought under control, following extensive firefighting efforts. The injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals, and several of them are in critical condition.

Officials are conducting an assessment of the total damage caused by the explosion, which also disrupted daily life in the vicinity.

Incidents involving gas explosions remain a concern in Pakistan due to inadequate safety measures and poor infrastructure, often leading to tragic consequences.

This photo taken on Jan. 27, 2025 shows the explosion site on the outskirts of Multan, Pakistan.

Security officials cordon off the explosion site on the outskirts of Multan, Pakistan on Jan. 27, 2025.

Firefighters examine the explosion site on the outskirts of Multan, Pakistan on Jan. 27, 2025.

Firefighters try to extinguish fire from a house at the explosion site on the outskirts of Multan, Pakistan on Jan. 27, 2025.

