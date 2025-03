Release Moment held during Boao Forum for Asia

Xinhua) 09:34, March 27, 2025

Ma Jiye, director general of Beijing Municipal Medical Insurance Bureau, speaks at a Release Moment titled "Beijing: Innovation and Cooperation For Robust Development with a Shared Future" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Zhang Jun, secretary general of Boao Forum for Asia, speaks at a Release Moment titled "Beijing: Innovation and Cooperation For Robust Development with a Shared Future" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Jin Wei, vice mayor of Beijing, speaks at a Release Moment titled "Beijing: Innovation and Cooperation For Robust Development with a Shared Future" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Kong Lei, director of the Administrative Committee of the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, speaks at a Release Moment titled "Beijing: Innovation and Cooperation For Robust Development with a Shared Future" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Liu Juncai, director general of Beijing Municipal Health Commission, speaks at a Release Moment titled "Beijing: Innovation and Cooperation For Robust Development with a Shared Future" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

