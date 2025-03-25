China enters 'Boao moment' after CDF in opening-up push

09:29, March 25, 2025 By Liu Yang, Yin Yeping, Ma Jingjing ( Global Times

The China Development Forum (CDF), one of the country's major international events held after its annual two sessions, concluded in Beijing on Monday, with participants both from home and abroad optimistic about the country's economic prospects, hailing the country's firm commitment to opening-up.

With the conclusion of the CDF, China ushers in its "Boao moment," as the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) is set to kick off its annual conference in South China's Hainan Province on Tuesday. With the theme "Asia in the Changing World: Towards a Shared Future", this year's event, which will be held from Tuesday to Friday, will focus on development, foster dialogue, explore innovative formats, and value tangible outcomes, all aimed at promoting international development and cooperation, the Global Times learned from the event organizer.

The two major forums once again highlight China's efforts to create more opportunities for cooperation, integrating foreign enterprises into its economic growth while refining policies based on global perspectives, in contrast to certain country's irresponsible moves that escalate global uncertainty and tension, an expert said.

Stage for cooperation

Ding Xuexiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council, will attend and deliver a keynote speech at the opening plenary of the BFA Annual Conference 2025 on Thursday, according to China's Foreign Ministry.

Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, Honorable Chief Adviser of Government of Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus, Kazakhstan's First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk are among the national leaders and government officials to attend the BFA Annual Conference, the forum announced on Monday.

The event will bring together nearly 2,000 representatives from over 60 countries and regions. Over four days, the forum will feature around 50 events and sub-forums and focus on four subject areas: building trust and promoting cooperation in a fast-changing world; re-balancing globalization for inclusive development; accelerating the Sustainable Development Goals for more effective responses to global challenges; and strengthening AI application and governance for innovation-driven development, according to China Media Group.

Ban Ki-moon, chairman of Boao Forum for Asia, said on BFA's WeChat account on Monday that the year 2025 will see such changes manifest themselves in both challenges and opportunities. With half of the world's population and over 70 countries and areas having new leadership in place, the year 2025 must gear up for more complexities, new developments in unilateralism and protectionism, and greater shocks to world peace and global development, which has given rise to renewed worries, concerns and anxieties in Davos, Munich, quite a few international conferences and the wider global community.

In Asia and in Boao, however, we are seeing a different picture and sounding a different note. Asia is not just leading the world in economic development as the chief growth engine and contributor. It is emerging as a technology pioneer and innovation hub, with impressive advances, eye-catching breakthroughs, and down-to-earth applications in AI and renewables. It is a frontrunner and star performer in alleviating poverty, combating desertification, and progressing on other SDGs, setting inspiring examples for its developing peers to follow. In particular, it is a leading voice for multilateralism, free trade, and globalization. The Asian Miracle, to a large extent, is the miracle of globalization and deep integration with the world economy, Ban noted.

On the same day, the media center for the BFA officially opened to reporters from around the world, indicating that the forum is fully prepared and ready to welcome regional leaders, government officials, business executives and scholars from Asia and around the world to promote cooperation and tackle regional and global challenges.

"Amid rising trade tensions, the BFA once again serves as a vital economic cooperation platform for the region, providing an opportunity to foster dialogue at both regional and global levels," Zhou Mi, a senior research fellow at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, told the Global Times on Monday.

The forum offers an important occasion for Asian nations to address trade pressures, including growing protectionist moves from certain countries that are reshaping global trade patterns, Zhou said.

Green in focus

Since its establishment in 2001, the themes of past BFA annual conferences have consistently aligned with Asia's development trajectory, including sustainable green development.

Stepping into Boao, one is immediately struck by the vibrant greenery — not just the lush tropical vegetation but also the city's commitment to sustainable development. A testament to this is the fleet of electric shuttle buses gliding through the streets and other green facilities available in the region.

In recent years, Boao has been actively promoting green development and building a zero-carbon demonstration zone, making it an important window into China's efforts toward sustainable development, the China News Service reported. In 2024, the demonstration zone achieved a 96.2 percent reduction in carbon emissions, becoming the first region in China to reach near-zero carbon emissions, the report said.

"These practices have not only raised public awareness of environmental protection but also provided a valuable reference for the development of the green economy in Asia and beyond," Bai Ming, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, told the Global Times on Monday.

At this new historical juncture, China uses BFA as a platform to showcase its achievements in green and low-carbon development, while also incorporating them into broader discussions on its commitment to openness, cooperation, and sharing development opportunities with the world, Bai added.

Bringing certainty to world

The two-day CDF has drawn international attention. "China is seeking to establish itself as a staunch defender of the multilateral economic system against the backdrop of the tariff war that the US has unleashed on its trading partners such as China, Canada, and Mexico," DW said in a report related to the CDF.

CNN reported that "The gathering, known as the China Development Forum, has long served as a key opportunity for exchange between top Chinese officials and foreign business leaders. This year, it has an outsized importance as a platform for informal US-China diplomacy in a moment of uncertainty."

"It's great to feel the atmosphere around the policy-making process here [in Beijing]. There is a lot of enthusiasm and optimism about the possibility of China's economy," Tim Summers, a research affiliate of the Lau China Institute at King's College London and an assistant professor at the Centre for China Studies at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, told the Global Times on the sidelines of the China Development Forum on Monday.

"China's two sessions this year showed a high level of stability and confidence in the years to come. We see that the Chinese government continues to focus on the transformation of the country to high-quality growth. We call it greener, healthier, more digital, and we believe we can really contribute here," Marc Horn, president of German sci-tech giant Merck in China, who will fly to Hainan on Tuesday to attend the upcoming BFA, told the Global Times.

Zhou noted that while US economic volatility and policy uncertainty are forcing world businesses to reassess their strategies, China remains open to all enterprises, offering a stable environment.

These two events once again highlight China's efforts to create more opportunities for cooperation, integrating foreign enterprises into its economy while refining policies based on global perspectives, Zhou said.

