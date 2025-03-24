Qionghai builds exquisite array of rural clusters for tourism-driven rural revitalization

Xinhua) 10:25, March 24, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on March 20, 2025 shows a view of Shamei Village of Boao Town in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province. Empowered by Boao Forum for Asia, Qionghai has built an exquisite array of rural clusters and embarked on a road to rural revitalization driven by tourism. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 21, 2025 shows a view of the Boao Forum for Asia International Conference Center of Boao Town in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province. Empowered by Boao Forum for Asia, Qionghai has built an exquisite array of rural clusters and embarked on a road to rural revitalization driven by tourism. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Tourists visit Liuke Village of Boao Town in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province, March 20, 2025. Empowered by Boao Forum for Asia, Qionghai has built an exquisite array of rural clusters and embarked on a road to rural revitalization driven by tourism. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 21, 2025 shows a section of Hainan Coastal Scenic Highway in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province. Empowered by Boao Forum for Asia, Qionghai has built an exquisite array of rural clusters and embarked on a road to rural revitalization driven by tourism. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Tourists visit Liuke Village of Boao Town in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province, March 20, 2025. Empowered by Boao Forum for Asia, Qionghai has built an exquisite array of rural clusters and embarked on a road to rural revitalization driven by tourism. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Visitors view an exhibition featuring relics retrieved from two ancient shipwrecks discovered in the South China Sea at the China (Hainan) Museum of the South China Sea in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province, March 20, 2025. Empowered by Boao Forum for Asia, Qionghai has built an exquisite array of rural clusters and embarked on a road to rural revitalization driven by tourism. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

This photo taken on March 19, 2025 shows cocoa fruits at a tropical fruits exhibition area in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province. Empowered by Boao Forum for Asia, Qionghai has built an exquisite array of rural clusters and embarked on a road to rural revitalization driven by tourism. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 21, 2025 shows a view of Nanqiang Village of Boao Town in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province. Empowered by Boao Forum for Asia, Qionghai has built an exquisite array of rural clusters and embarked on a road to rural revitalization driven by tourism. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

