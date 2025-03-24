Boao forum's venue island a pioneer in low-carbon development

An aerial drone photo taken on March 21, 2025 shows a view of the Boao Forum for Asia International Conference Center of Boao Town in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province.

BOAO, Hainan, March 23 (Xinhua) -- As the sea breeze flows over the permanent site of the annual conference of the Boao Forum for Asia, the photovoltaic array radiates a gentle glow, and flower-shaped wind turbines spin, generating green electricity for nearby buildings.

On Dongyu Island in south China's Hainan Province, the near-zero carbon demonstration zone is redefining harmony between humanity and nature-reshaping modern living by integrating cutting-edge technology with sustainable development.

A simple QR code unlocks a zero-carbon coffee experience, where a robotic arm brews coffee using clean energy. An advanced recycling cube sorts materials and converts them into "carbon credits," which can be exchanged for eco-friendly rewards.

GREEN, ECO-FRIENDLY

Spanning 190 hectares, the zone focuses on three key strategies: green building renovation, renewable energy utilization, and eco-friendly transportation.

Since the renovation of infrastructure in the demonstration zone in 2022, this area has proven how technological innovation and urban renovation can shape a low-carbon future, paving the way for sustainable development, particularly in tropical regions worldwide.

According to Liu Hongwen, an engineer from COSCO SHIPPING Boao Co., Ltd.'s digital transformation and technological innovation department, these efforts have led to a drastic reduction in carbon dioxide emissions -- from 12,000 tonnes in 2019 to just 470 tonnes in 2024, a 96.2 percent decrease.

A CHINESE SOLUTION TO ENVIRONMENTAL CHALLENGES

The Dongyu demonstration zone stands as a testament to China's commitment to carbon neutrality and sustainable development. Looking ahead, this green model could inspire urban transformation projects worldwide, providing a Chinese solution to global environmental challenges.

One of the zone's core strengths lies in its energy generation capacity. The zone produces approximately 32 million kWh of green electricity annually, nearly twice its 17-million-kWh demand. The surplus energy is fed into the grid, contributing to an annual savings of 7,720 tonnes of carbon-negative resources, said Ouyang Qinglun, deputy director of the engineering department of COSCO SHIPPING Boao Co., Ltd.

Sustainable mobility is another key initiative. The zone promotes green commuting through electricity-generating bicycles and will implement restrictions on fuel-powered vehicles starting in 2025.

The demonstration zone will serve as a springboard for establishing a research institute dedicated to green and low-carbon technologies. This platform will also support the international certification of China's "zero-carbon" standard and explore regional carbon trading mechanisms, according to the China Academy of Urban Planning and Design (CAUPD).

Zeng Youwen, chief engineer of CAUPD's Hainan branch, said that the goal is to replicate this model nationwide and even globally, showcasing that economic growth and environmental protection can go hand in hand.

