Registration Center for Boao Forum 2025 starts operation

Ecns.cn) 14:05, March 24, 2025

Participants register at the Registration Center for the 2025 Boao Forum in south China's Hainan Province, March 23, 2025. (China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

The Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 will be held from March 25 to 28 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province. With the theme "Asia in the Changing World: Towards a Shared Future," this year's event will focus on development, foster dialogue, explore innovative formats, and value tangible outcomes, all aimed at promoting international development and cooperation.

