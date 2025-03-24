Chinese vice premier to attend Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2025

Xinhua) 17:00, March 24, 2025

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will upon invitation attend and deliver a keynote speech at the opening plenary of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2025 in Hainan on March 27, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Monday.

