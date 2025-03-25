BFA Annual Conference 2025 to open in Hainan

Xinhua) 08:17, March 25, 2025

This photo taken on March 24, 2025 shows a view of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) International Conference Center in Boao, south China's Hainan Province. With the theme "Asia in the changing World: Towards a shared Future," the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 will be held from March 25 to 28 in Hainan. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

A staff member works at the main venue for the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 24, 2025. With the theme "Asia in the changing World: Towards a shared Future," the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 will be held from March 25 to 28 in Hainan. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Journalists work at the press center of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 24, 2025. With the theme "Asia in the changing World: Towards a shared Future," the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 will be held from March 25 to 28 in Hainan. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

