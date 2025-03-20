CIIE regional investment promotional event held in Hubei

People's Daily Online) 15:57, March 20, 2025

A meeting promoting the "China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Hubei" event is held in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 18, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Ren Fengtao)

On March 18, 2025, the "China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Hubei" event was launched in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province.

Themed "To Boost Dual Circulation by Introducing More Foreign Investment," and co-hosted by the Ministry of Commerce and the People's Government of Hubei Province, it marked the first stop of the "CIIE entering local areas" series.

Photo shows a view of a meeting promoting the "China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Hubei" event in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 18, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

The event featured a themed promotion conference, industry matchmaking sessions, and on-site visits. Focusing on Hubei's key industries—such as healthcare, consumer goods retail, and automotive and equipment manufacturing—the event brought together 116 CIIE exhibitors, investment promotion agencies, and multinational corporations, including 80 Fortune Global 500 companies and industry leaders.

More than 300 entities from Hubei participated in the event, including municipal governments, industrial parks, relevant industry regulators, well-known local enterprises, and business associations.

Photo shows attendees of a meeting promoting the "China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Hubei" event in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 18, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

During the on-site visits, exhibitors and representatives of multinational corporations traveled to Wuhan, Xiangyang, and Yichang based on their areas of interest to gain deeper insights into the local industrial landscape and explore cooperation opportunities.

The "CIIE entering local areas" series was launched by the CIIE Bureau in 2021 to amplify the spillover effects of the CIIE. The initiative aims to "turn exhibits into commodities" and "turn exhibitors into investors," thereby driving regional economic growth.

Photo shows a stand at a meeting promoting the "China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Hubei" event in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 18, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Ren Fengtao)

A matchmaking activity for the healthcare industry is held during a meeting promoting the "China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Hubei" event in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 18, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Ren Fengtao)

