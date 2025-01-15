Danish businesses seize market opportunities through China expo

Xinhua) 11:18, January 15, 2025

COPENHAGEN, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Danish businesses are eager to tap into China's vast market opportunities, with the China International Import Expo (CIIE) providing a vital platform for international collaboration, participants at a promotional meeting for the 8th CIIE said on Tuesday in Copenhagen.

The event highlighted the expo's significance as a hub for fostering global trade partnerships. Ole Hammer, director of Denmark government and public affairs at the Lego Group, described the CIIE as a premier platform for international collaboration and brand visibility.

Lego has actively participated in the CIIE since its inception, engaging with over 200,000 visitors over seven years, Hammer said. He noted that the expo has helped expand the company's retail footprint in China to 450 certified stores across 120 cities. "The expo has provided unparalleled opportunities to showcase our long-term commitment to China and has greatly elevated the Lego brand in the Chinese market," he added.

For smaller enterprises, the CIIE has proven equally impactful. Bent Mortensen, founder of Greenland-based Inuit Seal Oil, emphasized the expo's role in facilitating market entry. "We produce seal oil capsules and are working to open the Chinese market because it's a huge opportunity," he said, expressing optimism about forming partnerships at the event.

Denmark's strong presence at the CIIE was also underscored by Peter Thagesen, head of geopolitics at Danish Industry (DI). He highlighted Denmark's consistent participation since 2018, with DI organizing annual pavilions featuring around 20 companies. "For the upcoming event, we are optimistic about expanding the pavilion to accommodate more participants," Thagesen said.

Hans Henrik Pontoppidan, secretary general of the Danish-Chinese Business Forum, stressed the critical role of international trade in Denmark's economy. "Denmark is far more exposed to import and export than other European nations, making initiatives like the CIIE crucial," he said. Pontoppidan praised China's efforts to encourage imports, describing them as "a wise move that reflects China's commitment to global trade."

Ning Feng, president of the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, emphasized the benefits of China's 30-day visa-free entry policy for Danish citizens. "This policy simplifies travel between our countries, and we look forward to welcoming more Danish enterprises to the Chinese market," Ning said. He called on Danish businesses to leverage the CIIE platform to share development opportunities.

Yang Junping, a counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Denmark, emphasized the shared aspirations between the two nations. "We hope that the business communities from both nations seize this opportunity to promote common development through open cooperation, creating a brighter future for bilateral relations," he said.

The 8th CIIE is scheduled to be held in Shanghai in November.

