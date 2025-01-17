German fashion brand Tom Tailor to debute at 8th China import expo

Xinhua) 08:38, January 17, 2025

HAMBURG, Germany, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- German fashion brand Tom Tailor is preparing to attend this year's China International Import Expo (CIIE) in a bid to explore new market opportunities and strengthen its foothold in China's expansive consumer market.

At a promotional event here for the 8th CIIE on Thursday, Tom Tailor's CEO Gernot Lenz highlighted the expo's pivotal role in fostering partnerships and localizing the brand for Chinese consumers.

The company, known for its Europe operations, entered the Chinese market several years ago. Lenz has visited the expo in Shanghai before and secured a local partner to adapt the brand for the Chinese market. "It is an amazing platform, well organized and structured," he told Xinhua, calling the expo a "very unique" platform to exchange ideas, learn about the market, and seek partnerships.

This year, Tom Tailor is set to make its debut as an exhibitor at the 8th CIIE. By collaborating with local partners, the company aims to better meet the needs and preferences of Chinese customers, Lenz noted.

Since its launch in 2018, the CIIE has facilitated intended transaction volume exceeding 500 billion U.S. dollars. As the world's first national-level exhibition dedicated to imports, it has hosted more than 10,000 foreign companies from over 180 countries and regions.

Ning Feng, president of the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, emphasized Germany's prominent participation. Ning said Germany has consistently been the European country with the largest number of participating companies at the CIIE.

At last year's event, around 120 German enterprises showcased their products and services across sectors like industrial manufacturing, healthcare, consumer goods and logistics. Regular participants include prominent names like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Siemens.

Ning expressed optimism about increased German involvement in this year's six-day event scheduled for November. He encouraged German companies, particularly those unfamiliar with the expo, to use the platform to connect and exchange ideas.

The expo has also bolstered logistics between China and Germany. In October 2021, a dedicated China-Europe freight train departed from Hamburg, transporting German exhibits to Shanghai for the CIIE. Thomas Kiefer, representing the Hamburg Billwerder terminal operated by DUSS, Germany's leading rail-road transshipment company, noted the continued operation of these trains in subsequent years.

"The CIIE has not only enhanced trade between China and Germany, as well as Europe, but also significantly boosted bilateral logistics," Kiefer said. He added that for companies seeking global expansion, the import expo represents a "great opportunity."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)