Chinese vice president meets with London's lord mayor

March 18, 2025

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Lord Mayor of London Alastair King in Beijing, capital of China, March 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, March 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Lord Mayor of London Alastair King in Beijing on Tuesday.

Han said that the City of London is a world-renowned financial center that has made positive contributions to China-U.K. cooperation in the financial, economic and trade fields.

China and the U.K. are both major economies, and they enjoy highly complementary and broad prospects for cooperation, Han said.

Noting that China's domestic and foreign policies will remain consistent no matter how the world changes, he said China is willing to work with the U.K. as a strategic partner to strengthen communication and cooperation, promote a multi-polar world and economic globalization, implement the important consensus reached between their leaders, and bring more benefits to the two countries and the world.

King noted that the U.K. and China have great prospects for cooperation on the green economy, sustainable finance and renewable energy. The City of London welcomes more Chinese companies to do business in London, and stands ready to provide full support and convenience.

