China, Kazakhstan vow to deepen practical cooperation

Xinhua) 08:41, March 19, 2025

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Kazakhstan's First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar in Beijing, capital of China, March 18, 2025. The two leaders co-chaired the 12th Meeting of the China-Kazakhstan Cooperation Committee, pledging to deepen practical cooperation. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, March 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang met with Kazakhstan's First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar in Beijing on Tuesday. The two leaders co-chaired the 12th Meeting of the China-Kazakhstan Cooperation Committee, pledging to deepen practical cooperation.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that under the guidance of the two heads of state, the China-Kazakhstan relationship has maintained a trend of rapid development, serving as an exemplary model for state-to-state relations.

The two sides should effectively implement the important consensus reached by their heads of state, further consolidate political mutual trust, enhance mutual support, synergize development strategies, deepen practical cooperation, and bring improved benefits to both countries and peoples, Ding added.

He fully affirmed the achievements of the China-Kazakhstan Cooperation Committee since its 11th meeting.

He made four suggestions for future work: strengthening the guiding role of head-of-state diplomacy, deepening high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, advancing law enforcement and security cooperation, and promoting people-to-people exchange.

Sklyar said that Kazakhstan regards the development of relations with China as a diplomatic priority. It stands ready to work with the Chinese side to fully leverage bilateral cooperation mechanisms, ensure the effective implementation of key Belt and Road cooperation projects, and advance new achievements in Kazakhstan-China cooperation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)