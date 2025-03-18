Home>>
Student's DIY mechanical arm lights up internet
(People's Daily App) 16:58, March 18, 2025
A freshman at Southwest Petroleum University in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, has wowed netizens with a self-made mechanical arm that can light up and spread its fingers with natural-looking motion. The video, posted on March 14, 2025, has earned over 1 million likes on Douyin, China's popular video-sharing app.
(Video source: Douyin)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.