Student's DIY mechanical arm lights up internet

(People's Daily App) 16:58, March 18, 2025

A freshman at Southwest Petroleum University in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, has wowed netizens with a self-made mechanical arm that can light up and spread its fingers with natural-looking motion. The video, posted on March 14, 2025, has earned over 1 million likes on Douyin, China's popular video-sharing app.

(Video source: Douyin)

