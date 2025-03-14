6 Hong Kong university subjects rank top 10 globally
HONG KONG, March 13 (Xinhua) -- In the recently released Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject 2025, six subjects from two Hong Kong universities made it into the global top ten.
This year, the QS subject rankings covered more than 1,700 universities around the world. A total of nine Hong Kong universities with 231 subjects entered the rankings, of which 156 subjects ranked among the global top 100.
Six subjects in Hong Kong were ranked in the global top ten this year, a significant improvement compared to last year. They included dentistry, education, linguistics and geography from the University of Hong Kong (HKU), ranking second, third, ninth and 10th in the world respectively; nursing and linguistics from the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), ranking 5th and 10th respectively.
According to QS, about 80 percent of the ranked subjects from Hong Kong universities have improved in academic reputation this year. Other key metrics also show significant progress, reinforcing Hong Kong's leading position in higher education worldwide.
