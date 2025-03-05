Home>>
Hong Kong deputy: AI innovation drives the coordinated development of Greater Bay Area
(People's Daily App) 15:28, March 05, 2025
Yeung Tak Bun, Hong Kong deputy to the 14th National People's Congress, highlights the pivotal role of DeepSeek in lowering barriers to innovation. He emphasizes the potential for enhanced collaboration between Hong Kong and the mainland, leveraging its unique strengths to drive growth and development in the Greater Bay Area.
