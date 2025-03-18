Chinese vice premier calls for leap forward in higher education
Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, makes a speech at a meeting in Beijing, capital of China, March 17, 2025. Ding called for a systemic leap from scale to quality in the field of higher education, with the aim of establishing a strategic, pioneering force for Chinese modernization. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)
BEIJING, March 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang on Monday called for a systemic leap from scale to quality in the field of higher education, with the aim of establishing a strategic, pioneering force for Chinese modernization.
The Party's leadership should be upheld on all fronts and in the whole process of higher education, said Ding, who is also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, at a meeting in Beijing.
He called for efforts to accelerate the cultivation of top-tier innovative talent, and to transform university research achievements into real productive forces.
It is necessary to advance the reform of universities, refine the management and adjustment of academic disciplines and programs, and enhance the professional competence of faculties, he said.
He also urged the higher education sector to actively open up to international cooperation to make China a globally influential education hub.
