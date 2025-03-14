Free preschool education, China's gift to the future

09:33, March 14, 2025 By Wang Aihua and Li Yue ( Xinhua

BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- If you ask Chinese parents with young children what news concerns them most lately, the answer would likely be: the rollout of the free preschool education policy.

The 2025 government work report, which was approved by national lawmakers during the recent annual legislative session, has for the first time included a commitment to "promote free preschool education in a phased way." This marks a significant step in honoring previous policy commitments.

China's first preschool education law, adopted late last year, will take effect this June. It mandates that localities with suitable conditions provide free preschool education to lessen financial stress on families.

To advance the effort, Education Minister Huai Jinpeng recently revealed plans for preparatory policies that will coordinate the accessibility and affordability of kindergartens, as well as teacher training.

"Qualified kindergartens are also encouraged to provide childcare services for children aged two to three to better integrate childbirth, parenting, and education," Huai stated.

Ms. Tan, a working mother with a two-year-old child in Beijing, said she fully embraced the policy, calling it a timely "gift" as her daughter is about to start kindergarten this September. "I'm also very concerned with affordable daycare services for children before the age of three," she told Xinhua. "It is a key factor in my decision about whether to have a second child."

Kindergarten fees in China vary from region to region. In Beijing, public kindergartens charge less than 10,000 yuan (about 1,394 U.S. dollars) a year, but parents often complain about intense competition for slots. Costs for private kindergartens range from several hundred to several thousand U.S. dollars per month.

For children under three years old, parents currently have limited options for childcare. They can only choose private daycare centers, which charge around 1,000 U.S. dollars or more a month, while a live-in nanny usually costs around the same price.

At the annual legislative session, national lawmakers approved the 2025 budget report for central and local governments, which allocates a 5 percent increase in education expenditure this year, focusing on issues including gradually implementing free preschool education, and optimizing the distribution of educational resources among regions.

Experts say the latest policy is a proactive response to public concerns and an acceleration in China's efforts to develop a high-quality education system, which is essential for reaching the country's ambitious goal of becoming a leader in education.

Shen Danyang, director of the Research Office of the State Council and leader of the group that drafted this year's government work report, stated that advancing the policy will help reduce childcare and education costs for families and support the long-term, balanced development of the population.

At a time when many parts of the world are grappling with the challenge of declining birth rates, China is no exception -- the country's birth rate and number of newborns both dropped for seven consecutive years before reporting rises in 2024. The rebound last year was believed to be buoyed by a baby boom in post-COVID Year of the Dragon and a slew of birth-friendly policies.

China has in recent years implemented various measures to support childbirth, childcare, and education, including subsidies, expanded insurance coverage, extended maternity leave, and increased public childcare facilities.

After years of consistent effort, China's gross enrollment rate for preschools topped 90 percent in 2023, according to the Ministry of Education. Since 2018, the country has focused on expanding the coverage of inclusive kindergartens, which charge tuition and accommodation fees that align with government guidelines. By 2024, over 90 percent of preschoolers were enrolled in these reasonably charged kindergartens.

However, experts noted that preschool education still has significant weaknesses, including uneven and insufficient development, a shortage of resources, and inadequate institutional mechanisms related to funding support, workforce development, and regulatory standards.

Ma Youyou, a new mother in Anhui Province, east China, voiced her hope that the free preschool education policy will promote educational equity and narrow the gap caused by economic disparities. "Free preschool education must not come at the expense of quality," she emphasized.

Experts are confident that the free policy will enable efforts by relevant authorities to standardize the industry ecosystem through funding support, the establishment of standards, and teacher training, thus help reshape the industry.

Dai Liyi, vice president of East China Normal University, indicated that the policy will enhance the quality of early childhood education, fostering a positive cycle from inclusive access to free services.

Tuo Qingming, a middle school principal in Sichuan Province, suggested a phased implementation of the policy, starting with pilot programs in developed regions and gradually expanding nationwide. "A tiered funding mechanism should be established, with both central and local governments sharing responsibilities," Tuo added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)