Tech revolution led by AI brings major opportunities: China's education minister

Xinhua) 10:36, March 06, 2025

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- Technological revolution led by artificial intelligence (AI) brings major opportunities for education, China's Minister of Education Huai Jinpeng said Wednesday.

Huai made the remarks in response to a query from Xinhua about DeepSeek and humanoid robots during an interview on the sidelines of the annual session of the national legislature, which opened Wednesday in Beijing.

Every major technological revolution and industrial transformation places significant demands on society, especially on education, while bringing major opportunities for reform and development, said Huai.

In the face of the changes, China will advance comprehensive reforms in higher education, said Huai.

For example, the country will strengthen the development of core courses, key faculty, and essential textbooks in mathematics and computer science -- the basic disciplines that square with national strategies.

China will also cultivate more talent in emerging and interdisciplinary fields and pursue deeper integration between industry, science and education, according to the minister.

China has about 4 million postgraduate students and 39 million undergraduates in universities and colleges.

In terms of basic education, the minister revealed that China will release a white paper on AI education in 2025, as part of efforts to equip students with enhanced literacy and skills for the digital and AI era.

