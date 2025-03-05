China to gradually implement free preschool education

March 05, 2025

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will promote free preschool education in a phased way as part of the country's efforts to build a high-quality education system, according to a government work report submitted Wednesday to the national legislature for deliberation.

A three-year action plan for strengthening education will be drawn up and implemented, said the report.

Meanwhile, the country will promote high-quality, well-balanced development of compulsory education, and increase the supply of senior secondary school places.

The report also said that China will advance integrated development of vocational education and general education as well as collaboration between industries and schools to help make vocational education more adaptable.

China will move ahead with reforms of higher education institutions on a categorized basis, take solid steps to expand quality undergraduate education, and accelerate the development of world-class universities and academic disciplines, according to the report.

