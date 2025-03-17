China's fixed-asset investment up 4.1 pct in first two months

BEIJING, March 17 (Xinhua) -- China's fixed-asset investment went up 4.1 percent year on year in the first two months of this year, 0.9 percentage points higher than the full-year growth rate of 2024, official data showed Monday.

The investment totaled 5.2619 trillion yuan (about 734 billion U.S. dollars) during the January-February period, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement.

Investment in infrastructure construction rose 5.6 percent from a year ago during the period, and manufacturing investment increased 9 percent, according to the NBS.

Excluding the property sector, the country's fixed-asset investment rose 8.4 percent in the first two months. Investment in property development fell 9.8 percent year on year during the period.

