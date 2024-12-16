China's fixed-asset investment up 3.3 pct in January-November

Xinhua) 13:34, December 16, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's fixed-asset investment rose 3.3 percent year on year in the first 11 months of 2024, official data showed Monday.

The investment totaled 46.5839 trillion yuan (about 6.48 trillion U.S. dollars) during the period, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement.

Investment in infrastructure construction rose 4.2 percent from a year ago during the January-November period, and manufacturing investment increased 9.3 percent, according to the NBS.

Excluding the property sector, the country's fixed-asset investment climbed 7.4 percent in the first 11 months. Investment in property development fell 10.4 percent during the period.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)