China's fixed-asset investment up 3.4 pct in first eight months

Xinhua) 11:15, September 14, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's fixed-asset investment rose 3.4 percent year on year in the first eight months of 2024, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Saturday.

The investment totaled 32.94 trillion yuan (about 4.64 trillion U.S. dollars) during the period, the NBS said in a statement.

Investment in infrastructure construction rose 4.4 percent from a year ago during the January-August period, and manufacturing investment increased 9.1 percent. In particular, investment in high-tech industries posted robust growth, up 10.2 percent in the period.

Excluding the property sector, which was still under adjustment, the country's fixed-asset investment climbed 7.7 percent year on year in the first eight months. Meanwhile, investment in property development fell 10.2 percent.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)