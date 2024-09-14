Home>>
China's industrial output up 4.5 pct in August
(Xinhua) 10:51, September 14, 2024
BEIJING, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, expanded 4.5 percent year on year in August, official data showed Saturday.
On a monthly basis, the industrial output edged up 0.32 percent in August from the previous month, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a monthly statement.
The industrial output measures the activity of enterprises each with an annual main business turnover of at least 20 million yuan (about 2.82 million U.S. dollars).
