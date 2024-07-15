China's fixed-asset investment up 3.9 pct in H1

BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- China's fixed-asset investment rose 3.9 percent year on year in the first half (H1) of 2024, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Monday.

The investment totaled 24.54 trillion yuan (about 3.44 trillion U.S. dollars) during the period, the NBS said in a statement.

Investment in infrastructure construction rose 5.4 percent from a year ago during the January-June period, and manufacturing investment increased 9.5 percent. In particular, investment in high-tech industries posted robust growth, up 10.6 percent in the period.

Excluding the property sector, which was still under adjustment, the country's fixed-asset investment climbed 8.5 percent compared to a year earlier in H1. Meanwhile, investment in property development fell 10.1 percent.

