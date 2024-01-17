China's fixed-asset investment up 3 pct in 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's fixed-asset investment went up 3 percent year on year in 2023, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.

The total investment stood at 50.3 trillion yuan (about 7.07 trillion U.S. dollars) in the period, the bureau said in a statement.

Investment in infrastructure construction and the manufacturing sector expanded 5.9 percent and 6.5 percent, respectively, compared with a year earlier, while property development investment dropped 9.6 percent.

High-tech industries saw strong growth, with investment up 10.3 percent year on year. Specifically, investment in high-tech manufacturing and high-tech services sectors expanded by 9.9 percent and 11.4 percent, respectively.

