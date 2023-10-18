China's fixed-asset investment up 3.1 pct in first nine months

Xinhua) 13:25, October 18, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's fixed-asset investment reached about 37.5 trillion yuan (about 5.22 trillion U.S. dollars) in the first three quarters of 2023, up 3.1 percent year on year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.

During the period, fixed-asset investment in the manufacturing sector rose 6.2 percent year on year, 0.3 percentage points higher than the growth rate registered in the first eight months, according to the data.

Fixed asset investment from the private sector stood at around 19.34 trillion yuan, down 0.6 percent year on year, the data showed.

Investment in infrastructure construction increased 6.2 percent from the same period last year, while investment in the mining sector grew 1.6 percent.

The country's eastern region led fixed-asset investment growth by registering a 5.4 percent rise year on year during the period, while the central, western and northeastern parts of the country saw fixed-asset investment decrease by 0.9 percent, 0.4 percent, and 2.7 percent, respectively, the data showed.

Fixed-asset investment stemming from foreign firms grew 1.7 percent year on year in the first three quarters, compared to the 3.3 percent growth recorded for domestic enterprises, the data showed.

In September alone, fixed-asset investment grew 0.15 percent compared to the previous month, the data showed.

