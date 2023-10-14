China's road, waterway investment logs steady growth in January-August

October 14, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- Fixed-asset investment (FAI) in China's road and waterway networks registered steady expansion in the first eight months of this year, official data showed.

The combined FAI in roads and waterways stood at 2.02 trillion yuan (about 281.44 billion U.S. dollars), up 8 percent year on year.

In breakdown, FAI in roads went up 6.9 percent year on year to 1.89 trillion yuan, while that in waterways soared 26.5 percent over one year earlier to 126.18 billion yuan.

In the January-August period, northeast China's Liaoning Province led the expansion of road and waterway FAI among provincial-level regions, posting year-on-year growth of 142.4 percent. It was followed by central China's Hubei Province and southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.

