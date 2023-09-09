Home>>
China's economic planner woos private investment for 4,894 major projects
(Xinhua) 14:01, September 09, 2023
BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- To stimulate the vitality of private investment further, China's economic planner on Friday released news of 4,894 major projects to actively attract the participation of private capital.
The projects involve a total investment of about 5.27 trillion yuan (about 730.42 billion U.S. dollars), according to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).
From the perspective of industry, these projects are mainly related to urban construction, agriculture and tourism, the NDRC said.
In terms of regional distribution, there are 2,213, 1,020, 1,497 and 164 projects in China's eastern, central, western and northeastern regions, respectively, it said.
