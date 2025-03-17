China shapes global stability as 'enabler'

In an era defined by geopolitical uncertainty, China's unwavering policies are increasingly seen as an anchor of stability. As China wrapped up its annual "two sessions," international observers noted that its steady approach is providing a counterweight to global turbulence.

China has steadily carved out a role as a diplomatic mediator, favoring dialogue over discord. It has consistently advocated for peace and dialogue, taking measured and impartial stances on conflicts such as the Ukraine crisis and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. By maintaining an objective posture, China is a thoughtful and stabilizing presence in global diplomacy.

During China's "two sessions," Pakistan Observer noted in an article that many developing nations look to China for leadership in combating protectionism and promoting a new, fairer world economic order.

China's resolve to maintain economic stability is clear. In 2024, the nation's economy grew by 5 percent year on year, continuing to contribute around 30 percent of global economic growth, while remaining a major trading partner for more than 150 countries and regions.

Looking ahead, China has set an economic growth target of around 5 percent for 2025, reinforcing its commitment to sustained international economic cooperation. As Chinese modernization progresses steadily, its development model increasingly serves as a reference point for many developing nations - a trend that underscores the Global South's pursuit of modernization.

Beyond economics, China also works to promote mutual learning among civilizations. By emphasizing mutual understanding and cooperation, China advocates for dialogue to resolve disputes and encourages unity to counter division. This approach reflects China's belief that tackling global challenges requires both practical strategies and the nurturing of international goodwill. The Global Civilizations Initiative, drawing on China's time-honored cultural heritage, represents its efforts to promote mutual learning and cultural exchanges across the world.

According to the 2024 China National Image Global Survey conducted by the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies across 30 major countries, China's international favorability has reached its highest level in a decade, reflecting the growing recognition of its stabilizing role on the world stage.

The year 2025 will be crucial for both China and the world - a pivotal moment linking past achievements to future progress.

Eighty years ago, China was a key force in the global fight against Fascism, enduring immense sacrifice and preserving a legacy in the struggle for peace and justice.

Today, China's steady approach continues to shape global stability. As an "enabler," it seeks to promote world peace, drive global development, and defend the international order. Through initiatives like the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilizations Initiative, it aims to foster international cooperation and build a community with a shared future for mankind.

(Yu Yunquan is vice president of China International Communications Group.)

