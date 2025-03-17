Explainer: Facts about latest U.S. attacks on Yemen's Houthis

Xinhua) 08:23, March 17, 2025

This photo taken by a mobile phone shows smoke rising after an airstrike in Sanaa, Yemen, on March 15, 2025. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)

Abdul-Ghani Al-Zubaidi, a Yemeni political and military observer, said that without a clear political strategy, the campaign could drag Washington into a prolonged, uncertain conflict.

ADEN, YEMEN, March 16 (Xinhua) -- U.S. forces launched a large-scale air and sea operation against Houthi forces in Yemen on Saturday night and Sunday morning, targeting radar systems, air defenses and missile installations.

The operation, causing at least 31 fatalities, was described by U.S. media as the most significant military action since U.S. President Donald Trump's second term began.

Trump later vowed on social media to deploy "overwhelming lethal force" against the Iran-aligned group, blaming it for repeated attacks on U.S. and allied assets in the Red Sea.

WHY DID THE U.S. ATTACK?

The United States said its operation aims to secure vital Red Sea shipping lanes, which have faced persistent threats from Houthi attacks over the past year.

A lull in Houthi assaults followed a January ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. However, as negotiations for a second-phase Gaza ceasefire stalled and humanitarian aid remained blocked, the Houthis announced on Tuesday they would resume attacks on "Israel-linked" ships across the Red Sea, Arabian Sea, Gulf of Aden and Bab al-Mandab Strait.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said the renewed offensive was intended to support Palestinians and pressure Israel to reopen border crossings for aid.

Houthi leader Abdulmalik al-Houthi had earlier given Israel a four-day ultimatum to allow humanitarian access, warning of renewed naval attacks if demands were not met.

On Saturday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed military deterrence operations against the Houthis with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. "Continued Houthi attacks on U.S. military and commercial shipping vessels in the Red Sea will not be tolerated," Rubio said.

Armed men loyal to the Houthi group participate in an armed tribal rally supporting the resumption of attacks against Israeli ships, in Sanaa, Yemen, on March 11, 2025. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)

Lavrov called for "an immediate cessation of the use of force" and stressed the importance of political dialogue to prevent further bloodshed, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

After the recent attacks against Yemen, the Houthis accused the United States and Britain of aggression targeting residential areas in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa. The BBC, citing British sources, reported that Britain did not take part in Saturday's U.S. strikes on Houthi targets but provided routine refueling support.

The U.S. move is also seen as part of broader efforts to counter Iranian influence, marking a sharp escalation from the previously limited airstrikes under President Joe Biden's administration.

An Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson called the strike an aggression against the United Nations (UN) Charter. He called for the UN Security Council to react to the developments and for collective action by the international community, as well as Islamic countries, to deal with the "ongoing genocide" in the region.

WILL WASHINGTON ACHIEVE ITS OBJECTIVES?

Military experts note that despite U.S. air superiority, the Houthis have honed asymmetric tactics, using low-cost drones and missiles while drawing on strong local tribal support.

Since November 2023, the group has targeted dozens of merchant vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden with missiles, drones and small boat attacks, sinking two vessels, seizing a third and killing four crew members.

Previous U.S. attacks, launched by the Biden administration, have not stopped the Houthi offensives.

Abdul-Ghani Al-Zubaidi, a Yemeni political and military observer, said that without a clear political strategy, the campaign could drag Washington into a prolonged, uncertain conflict.

Residents clean broken glass on a street after U.S. overnight airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen, on March 16, 2025. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)

Since seizing Sanaa in 2014, the Houthi movement has consolidated control over roughly one-third of the country's territory -- including the strategic port of Hodeidah -- and a majority of its population. The group's forces, estimated to have more than 350,000 fighters, are equipped with tanks, artillery, fighter jets and advanced drones.

After the recent attacks, Houthi leaders condemned the strikes as "war crimes" and vowed retaliation. Senior Houthi official Nasruddin Amer pledged continued support for Gaza and defiance against U.S. pressure.

Observers warn that prolonged U.S. military involvement could escalate regional tensions, risking the involvement of Iran or other actors in a wider conflict.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)