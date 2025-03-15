2,876 fraud suspects repatriated from Myanmar to China
BEIJING, March 14 (Xinhua) -- A total of 2,876 Chinese telecom fraud suspects have been repatriated from Myawaddy in Myanmar to China following a joint crackdown launched by China, Myanmar and Thailand, the Ministry of Public Security said on Friday.
Aboard chartered flights, 2,255 additional suspects were recently repatriated to China under the escort of Chinese police, according to the ministry.
This mass repatriation marks a significant achievement in the joint operation between China, Myanmar and Thailand that was launched on Feb. 20, and is a powerful deterrent to foreign criminal gangs, the ministry said.
The ministry pledged to redouble its efforts to deepen international law enforcement cooperation and intensify the crackdown on telecom fraud to protect the safety and property of Chinese citizens.
Photos
- Cherry blossoms in full bloom in SW China's Guizhou
- Artificial wetlands generate ecological, economic benefits for villagers in E China's Shandong
- Female forest ranger in NW China's Gansu dedicates over 20 years to safeguarding Qilian Mountains
- Thrilling performances mark Lisu ethnic group's traditional festival in SW China's Yunnan
Related Stories
- China, Thailand, Myanmar, Laos jointly combating telecom fraud in Thai-Myanmar border region: FM
- Over 620 Chinese nationals involved in telecom fraud repatriated from Myanmar’s Myawaddy: MPS
- China, Myanmar, Thailand reaffirm commitment to combat transnational telecom fraud
- Over 620 telecom fraud suspects repatriated from Myanmar to China
- Crackdown on telecom fraud intensifies along Thai-Myanmar border
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.