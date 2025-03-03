Over 620 telecom fraud suspects repatriated from Myanmar to China

Xinhua) 14:14, March 03, 2025

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- More than 620 Chinese telecom fraud suspects had been repatriated from Myawaddy in Myanmar following a recent joint crackdown on transnational telecom fraud launched by China, Myanmar and Thailand, according to the Chinese Ministry of Public Security on Monday.

