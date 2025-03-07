China, Thailand, Myanmar, Laos jointly combating telecom fraud in Thai-Myanmar border region: FM

Xinhua) 13:03, March 07, 2025

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China, Thailand, Myanmar and Laos are working to crack down on telecom fraud in the Thai-Myanmar border region, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a press conference on Friday.

