Over 620 Chinese nationals involved in telecom fraud repatriated from Myanmar’s Myawaddy: MPS
(Photo/CCTV)
Over 620 Chinese nationals involved in telecom fraud have been repatriated from Myanmar's Myawaddy region, China's Ministry of Public Security said on Monday.
On Friday, relevant authorities from China, Myanmar, and Thailand convened a ministerial-level coordination meeting in Bangkok to jointly combat transnational telecommunications and online fraud, the ministry said in a statement.
During the meeting, they engaged in in-depth discussions on further strengthening joint efforts against these crimes and reached a series of consensuses. Authorities from China, Myanmar, and Thailand agreed to deepen international law enforcement cooperation, intensify crackdowns, and effectively respond to the high incidence of these crimes—aiming to compress the operational space for criminal networks as much as possible, jointly eradicate this malignant issue, and steadfastly protect the personal and property safety of people in all countries.
The meeting represents an important milestone in the joint law enforcement cooperation among China, Myanmar, and Thailand in fighting transnational telecommunications fraud, the ministry said.
The three parties are expected to thoroughly implement the consensus on joint crackdowns, establish a normalized coordination mechanism, enhance information sharing, continuously carry out repatriation efforts while refining the process, and consistently improve the quality and efficiency of their operations.
Additionally, they will strengthen law enforcement cooperation with other nations to jointly safeguard regional peace and stability.
