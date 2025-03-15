Home>>
China to host SCO military meeting
(Xinhua) 10:36, March 15, 2025
BEIJING, March 14 (Xinhua) -- China will host the first meeting of International Military Cooperation Organs of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Member States for 2025 on March 26 and 27, a defense spokesperson said Friday.
The meeting will be held in Qingdao in Shandong Province, east China, said Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson of China's Ministry of National Defense, at a press conference.
Representatives from defense ministries of the SCO member states and the SCO secretariat will attend the meeting to exchange views on future defense and security cooperation, Zhang said.
