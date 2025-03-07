China to host SCO summit in Tianjin this autumn: foreign minister

Xinhua) 10:42, March 07, 2025

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China will host a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit this autumn in the northern city of Tianjin, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday.

He made the announcement at a press conference held on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress.

Wang said leaders will get together at the Tianjin summit to reflect on the SCO's accomplishments, plan the future, and build consensus for cooperation.

"It will help the SCO embark on a new journey from China and make the organization a more close-knit community with a shared future," he added.

Noting that this year is SCO's "China Year," Wang said that China, as the rotating president of SCO, is putting together more than 100 events in political, security, economic, and people-to-people fields this year under the theme of "Upholding the Shanghai Spirit: SCO on the Move."

"The SCO was born in China and named after Shanghai. This means something special to us. We are very pleased to welcome it home," Wang said, pledging that China will take real actions to carry forward the Shanghai Spirit and promote the SCO development.

