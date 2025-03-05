SCO important platform of practical, pragmatic cooperation: Uzbek FM

Xinhua) March 05, 2025

TASHKENT, March 4 (Xinhua) -- Since its creation, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has emerged as an important platform of practical and pragmatic cooperation, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov said on Tuesday.

In a post on Telegram, Saidov said he held a meeting with Nurlan Yermekbayev, secretary-general of the SCO, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan on Tuesday.

"Our discussions focused on deepening collaboration within the SCO framework, enhancing regional security, and fostering economic and cultural ties among member states," Saidov said.

He added that Uzbekistan remains committed to strengthening multilateral cooperation and contributing to the shared prosperity of the region.

