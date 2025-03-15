China has many options at disposal to protect sovereignty in South China Sea: defense spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:31, March 15, 2025

BEIJING, March 14 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson on Friday said China has many options at disposal to safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea.

Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks when responding to a media query about comments from the Philippine Defense Secretary.

Zhang urged the Philippine side to return to the right track of properly handling disputes through dialogue.

"In fact, there has never been any problem with regard to the freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea," he said.

Zhang stressed that it is the Philippine side that has repeatedly infringed on China's sovereignty and made provocative moves, with some countries outside the region fanning the flames.

Zhang reiterated that China has indisputable sovereignty over Nanhai Zhudao, known in English as the South China Sea islands, and its adjacent waters, and has sovereign rights and jurisdiction over relevant waters.

