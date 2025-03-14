Home>>
China Coast Guard patrols around Diaoyu Dao
(Xinhua) 13:25, March 14, 2025
BEIJING, March 14 (Xinhua) -- A China Coast Guard (CCG) fleet on Friday patrolled the territorial waters of China's Diaoyu Dao.
The patrol was aimed at protecting China's rights and interests in accordance with the law, the CCG said in a statement.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
- Artificial wetlands generate ecological, economic benefits for villagers in E China's Shandong
- Female forest ranger in NW China's Gansu dedicates over 20 years to safeguarding Qilian Mountains
- Thrilling performances mark Lisu ethnic group's traditional festival in SW China's Yunnan
- Using AI to explore hidden gems of S China's Guangxi
Related Stories
- China Coast Guard patrols around Diaoyu Dao
- China Coast Guard patrols around Diaoyu Dao
- China Coast Guard patrols around Diaoyu Dao
- Japanese fishing vessel expelled from China's territorial waters of Diaoyu Dao
- China expels Japanese vessel for unlawfully entering waters of Diaoyu Dao
- China lodges solemn representations over Japan’s provocative ‘inspection’ near Diaoyu Dao
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.