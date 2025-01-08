We Are China

China Coast Guard patrols around Diaoyu Dao

Xinhua) 13:07, January 08, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- A China Coast Guard (CCG) fleet on Wednesday patrolled the territorial waters of China's Diaoyu Dao.

The patrol was aimed at protecting China's interests in accordance with the law, the CCG said in a statement.

