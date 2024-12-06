Home>>
China Coast Guard patrols around Diaoyu Dao
(Xinhua) 15:58, December 06, 2024
BEIJING, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- A China Coast Guard (CCG) fleet on Friday patrolled the territorial waters of China's Diaoyu Dao.
The patrol was aimed at protecting China's interests in accordance with the law, the CCG said in a statement.
