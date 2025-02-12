Home>>
China Coast Guard patrols around Diaoyu Dao
(Xinhua) 10:22, February 12, 2025
BEIJING, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- A China Coast Guard (CCG) fleet on Wednesday patrolled the territorial waters of China's Diaoyu Dao.
The patrol was aimed at protecting China's rights and interests in accordance with the law, the CCG said in a statement.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
- Traditional dishes launched on trains from S China's Guangxi, giving passengers more culinary delights
- Harbin attracts numerous visitors as Asian Winter Games gets underway
- Dazzling lanterns displayed ahead of festival in Hong Kong
- Dragon lantern parade attracts tourists in Shibing County of SW China's Guizhou
Related Stories
- Japanese fishing vessel expelled from China's territorial waters of Diaoyu Dao
- China expels Japanese vessel for unlawfully entering waters of Diaoyu Dao
- China lodges solemn representations over Japan’s provocative ‘inspection’ near Diaoyu Dao
- Japan should blame Ishihara for loss in China
- China urges Japan, U.S. not to harm third-party interests
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.