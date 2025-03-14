Maldives has benefitted much from BRI, looks forward to long-term partnership with China: envoy

March 14, 2025

Fazeel Najeeb, the Maldives' Ambassador to China (Yin Yeping/GT)

Editor's Note:

Since 2017, the Maldives has participated in the joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which has already yielded fruitful results. At this year's two sessions, China vowed to strive for solid progress in pursuing high-quality Belt and Road cooperation. What does that mean for cooperation between China and BRI partners like the Maldives? What are the prospects for BRI cooperation in 2025 and beyond? Fazeel Najeeb (Fazeel), the Maldives' Ambassador to China, shared his perspectives with Global Times (GT) reporter Yin Yeping in this exclusive interview.

GT: I understand you were invited to observe this year's two sessions, which is a very important event in China. What are your impressions of the two sessions? Which topics interest you the most?

Fazeel: This was my first year attending the two sessions, and I am deeply impressed by China's structured and strategic approach to planning its future.

Of particular interest to me is China's commitment to accelerating the green transition, a priority that holds great significance for the Maldives and other climate-vulnerable nations. China's leadership in this area will create valuable opportunities for collaboration and shared progress in sustainability.

GT: China's Government Work Report states that last year, impressive strides were made in pursuing high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and steady progress was secured in a number of major projects and public wellbeing programs. How do you evaluate China-Maldives cooperation under the BRI?

Fazeel: The BRI, of which the Maldives has been a partner country for over 10 years, has been an important element in the current Maldives-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership. Under the BRI, we have received development assistance in housing and infrastructure, including roads, bridges, and highways.

One landmark project, among others, is the China-Maldives Friendship Bridge, a game-changing development that significantly enhances travel between islands of the capital city, improves the daily lives of Maldivians, and enables greater economic activities. The bridge, the first cross-sea bridge in the Maldives constructed by a Chinese company, connects Male, the Maldivian capital, with neighboring Hulhule Island where the main airport is located, allowing both residents and visitors to travel between the two locations in just five minutes. Serving as a symbol of the strong China-Maldives partnership, the bridge reflects their deep collaboration across infrastructure, trade, and cultural exchanges.

I used this bridge on the very first day it was opened to public, to cross the sea from Hulhumale to the main capital island, Male. It was a moment of jubilation for the people of Maldives as a whole. The bridge project also included the building of a highway connecting Male, Velana International Airport, and Hulhumale. Tens of thousands of drivers, including myself, flocked onto the bridge the moment when it was opened to the public. Since then, I, like tens of thousands of others, use the highway and the bridge every day.

At present, both China and the Maldives are accelerating efforts to implement key agreements made by their leaders, pushing forward projects such as urban roadworks on the islands of the capital city, Male.

GT: You mentioned that China's green transition was of great interest to you at the two sessions. What kind of cooperation do you think both sides can have in this field? In which other areas do you believe the two countries can enhance their cooperation?

Fazeel:I am particularly optimistic about China's renewable energy sector and digital economy in 2025. With its global leadership in solar, wind, and battery technologies, China continues to drive global innovation in sustainability. At the same time, advancements in 5G, artificial intelligence, and e-commerce are reshaping global markets.

In the energy sector, I see great potential in integrating Chinese renewable energy solutions into the Maldives' energy sector. Such collaboration could accelerate the reduction of our reliance on fossil fuels, a high priority for the Government of Maldives.

Likewise, the digital sector offers promising avenues for collaboration. Partnering with Chinese tech firms could be used in tourism, resource conservation, and many other areas.

GT: You spoke of the fruitful results of the China-Maldives BRI cooperation and how they have helped improve the daily lives of Maldivians. At the same time, some Western media outlets frequently smear BRI cooperation with claims such as "debt trap." Will this affect China-Maldives cooperation going forward?

Fazeel: The idea of a so-called "debt trap" is misleading and does not accurately reflect the dynamics inherent in the Maldives-China partnership. Our engagement under the BRI, and indeed our bilateral cooperation in general, is based on mutual respect and shared development goals. China has been a reliable and trusted partner, and its investments in the Maldives have brought tangible benefits to our country. China has helped enhance our infrastructure, improve public services, and contribute to economic diversification. The Maldives has benefitted much from the BRI and we look forward to continuing this partnership into the long-term.

GT: China's Government Work Report stated that China is committed to striving for solid progress in pursuing high-quality Belt and Road cooperation. In which specific areas and projects do you think the two countries will further cooperate in the future?

Fazeel: China, as one of our most important development partners, offers immense opportunities for collaboration across a wide range of areas. As a country vulnerable to climate change, the Maldives looks forward to deepening its partnership with China through non-fossil energy projects, coastal protection initiatives, green technology, and smart infrastructure, among potential others.

Going forward, both our countries are committed to speeding up planned and ongoing projects. We also look forward to exploring further collaboration in technology, especially given China's growing expertise and leadership in this domain.

