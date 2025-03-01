BRI helps address global challenges, bring prosperity: Chinese ambassador

Xinhua) 15:42, March 01, 2025

HARARE, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is a strong response to address global development challenges, aiming for common prosperity and a shared future for mankind, Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding has said.

Zhou, who addressed military officers at the Zimbabwe National Defense University on Thursday, said that geopolitical crises in recent years were threatening world peace and prosperity, with imbalances between developed and developing countries worsening and unilateralism and protectionism on the rise.

He said that compared to developed countries, developing countries have gaps in economic and social development, infrastructure, and people's livelihoods, and face huge challenges in implementing the sustainable development agenda.

"The BRI offers a Chinese solution to global development challenges by focusing on infrastructure and connectivity. It aligns countries' policies and development strategies, facilitates coordinated development, and aims for common prosperity," Zhou said.

Zhou noted that unlike the conquests and expansions by the West, the ancient Silk Road was about fair trade, respect, and goodwill.

"The BRI aims to revive the spirit and give new life to the ancient Silk Road, by demonstrating the Silk Road spirit of peace, cooperation, openness, inclusiveness, mutual learning, and mutual benefit," he said.

"China has benefited from trade and investment relations with the outside world, and we believe that enhancing global connection, fostering openness, and expanding international cooperation benefits all," Zhou said.

When it came to China-Zimbabwe relations, Zhou said that for the past 45 years, the relations have always been based on mutual respect, common interests, and non-interference in each other's internal affairs.

Zhou said China has always been supportive of Zimbabwe in achieving its Vision 2030.

"We closely coordinate with Zimbabwe and share governance experiences. At last year's Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, the two sides signed 17 cooperation documents, all of which align with Zimbabwe's Vision 2030. It helped clarify the cooperation direction and path," he added.

Vision 2030 is Zimbabwe's national development agenda, which aims to transform the country into an upper-middle-income economy by 2030 through innovation-driven growth and industrialization.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Zhong Wenxing)