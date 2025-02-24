China-Brunei joint venture delegates participate in Brunei National Day parade

Xinhua) 10:58, February 24, 2025

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- Brunei celebrated the 41st anniversary of its independence on Sunday with grand festivities, including a National Day parade and mass gatherings attended by nearly 20,000 people.

During the National Day parade, 42 Chinese and Bruneian employees from Hengyi Industries Sdn. Bhd., a China-Brunei joint venture, formed a dedicated parade team, marching alongside representative teams from all walks of life in Brunei.

"As representatives of China-Brunei joint ventures, we are honored to participate in Brunei's National Day parade," said Li Peng from Hengyi Industries Sdn. Bhd. during the celebrations.

"We hope to make greater contributions to the economic development and the friendship between China and Brunei in the future," Li said.

Established in 2012, Hengyi Industries Sdn. Bhd. is a flagship project under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Brunei is a Southeast Asian country on Borneo's northern coast. Rich in oil and natural gas, the Sultanate has pursued economic diversification in recent years, deepening cooperation with Chinese enterprises across various sectors.

According to the Chinese Enterprises Association in Brunei, its membership comprises over 30 companies spanning sectors such as energy, infrastructure, telecommunications, finance, fisheries, and logistics, serving as an important constructive force in the country's socio-economic development.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)