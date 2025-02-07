Home>>
China urges Panama to make right decision on participation in BRI
(Xinhua) 16:05, February 07, 2025
BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- China hopes Panama can get itself free from interference and make the right decision, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Friday in response to reports that Panama would suspend participation in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).
