Chinese-built motorway inaugurated in Serbia
This photo taken on Feb. 1, 2025 shows vehicles running on the Lajkovac-Valjevo motorway in Serbia. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)
BELGRADE, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Lajkovac-Valjevo motorway in Serbia, built by China's Shandong Hi-Speed Group, was officially inaugurated on Saturday, marking the full completion of the main route.
The motorway will open to traffic on Sunday.
Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic, Minister of Public Investments Darko Glisic, and Chinese Ambassador to Serbia Li Ming attended the ceremony and delivered speeches.
Vucevic described the motorway as a "road of hope, promise, and solutions," emphasizing that its completion ends the isolation of Valjevo and the entire Kolubara District.
Glisic highlighted the project's role in the region's development, stating that it will attract investment and boost local incomes.
Li Ming praised the Chinese construction team for overcoming challenges to complete the project on schedule with high quality.
He expressed confidence that the road's opening will spur economic growth and attract investment along its route. He also voiced hope for future cooperation in building more such roads.
Spanning 18.3 kilometers, the motorway, with a design speed of 100 kilometers per hour, links the central-western Serbian cities of Valjevo and Lajkovac. It is expected to ease traffic congestion and further enhance Serbia's transport network.
This photo taken on Feb. 1, 2025 shows a section of the Lajkovac-Valjevo motorway in Serbia. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Feb. 1, 2025 shows vehicles running on the Lajkovac-Valjevo motorway in Serbia. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Air Serbia to team with Chinese online travel platform to boost cooperation after launching new route to Shanghai
- China reports active trade with BRI countries in 2024: commerce ministry
- China's 2024 overseas newly signed contracts hit record with green projects surging 12.7%
- China, Sri Lanka bolster BRI bond
- BRI high on agenda at China’s local governments’ 2025 work reports
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.