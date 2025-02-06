African expert hails China's role in African progress, transformation

(People's Daily App) 14:00, February 06, 2025

African countries are benefiting from friendly cooperation with China and some of the transformations in Africa have been championed by China, Joseph Tegbe, Director General and Global Liaison Officer of the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership, told the People's Daily in an interview.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)